Oyo Caretaker Chairmen set for three months tenure extension

Tenure of Caretaker Chairmen of 33 Local Government Areas and 35 local council development areas is set for a three-month extension.

This stems from a letter from Governor Seyi Makinde seeking the tenure extension for the caretaker chairmen read at plenary of the state House of Assembly on Monday.

The current six months tenure extension for the caretaker chairmen is billed to expire on December 19.

Speaker of the state Assembly, Honourable Adebo Ogundoyin, who read the governor’s letter, assured that the request will be attended to during its plenary on Friday.

Ogundoyin, however, noted that the Assembly will also consider the report of its Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Matters in considering the governor’s request.

Another request letter from Makinde read at the day’s plenary contained the names of nominees for the Board of the Oyo State Anti-corruption Agency.

The nominees are Hon justice Eni Esan, a rtd President of Oyo State Customary Court as Chairman; while

Prince Oyebade Oyedepo; Mr Temitope Ayorinde; Mrs Esther Olapade; Mr A.S Ashaolu; Erindero Lawrence; and

Mr Ibrahim Oyemonla Tijani as members.

The nominees are to appear before the Assembly on Friday for screening.

Meanwhile, the Assembly also approved Mr Lawal Ayansiju as Commissioner-designate for the state.

This came after Ayansiju upon appearance at plenary was asked to bow and go.

