Kano approves site for proposed AKK pipeline project

Kano State government has declared that Tamburawa in Dawakin Kudu local government area along Zaria Road is the location of the proposed gas industrial layout under the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC)’s Ajaokuta-Kaduna-Kano pipeline project.

This was just as approval was given to the state government NNPC-AKK Pipeline Project Delivery and Gas Industrialization Committee (KNSG-PDIC) to set up its planning location at Tamburawa adjacent to Challawa Water Works where the Kano/AKK Terminal Gas station is proposed to be built.

The state commissioner for Information, Malam Muhammad Garba, while briefing newsmen, said the state Executive Council gave the approval at its weekly meeting held at the Africa House, Government House, Kano.

Malam Garba, however, disclosed that while a draft of the proposed layout has been produced, the council directed the state Bureau for Land Management to liaise with the committee and come up with final documents for the new industrial layout.

He also revealed that the council has ratified the award of contract for the reconstruction of Challawa Industrial Layout Road network at the cost of N393,237,697.00 million.

According to him, the road is of vital economic importance to the economy of the state in view of its proximity to the ongoing construction of Dala Inland Dry Port at Zawachiki that is expected to impact the development of manufacturing and industrial activities when it commences operation.

The council, he added, has given approval for the release of N23, 883, 464.45 million to the state Radio Corporation for the supply and installation of the dehydrator, binary power supply and exciter for its transmitters at Jogana Transmission Station.

