Kaduna train hostage negotiator now in our safe custody ― DSS

The Department of State Services (DSS), on Wednesday, confirmed that the self-acclaimed Kaduna train hostage negotiator, Tukur Mamu, is in its safe custody

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the Spokesperson of the Service, Dr Peter Afunaya.

The Service confirmed that Mamu as a person of interest was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners in Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia.

It stated that “Mamu was consequently returned to Nigeria, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.”

The statement reads: “The Department of State Services (DSS) has been inundated with enquires in respect of the arrest or otherwise of Tukur Mamu, the self-acclaimed Kaduna Train hostage negotiator.

“This is to confirm that Mamu, as a person of interest, was intercepted by Nigeria’s foreign partners in Cairo, Egypt on September 6, 2022 while on his way to Saudi Arabia. He has since been returned to Nigeria, today, September 7, 2022, and taken into the Service’s custody.

“The act followed a request by Nigeria’s Military, Law Enforcement and Intelligence Community to their foreign partners to bring back Mamu to the country to answer critical questions on ongoing investigations relating to some security matters in parts of the country.

“The public may wish to note that the law will appropriately take its course.”

