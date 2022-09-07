FG pays oil marketers N103bn bridging cost in 8 months

The Federal Government (FG) on Wednesday disclosed that it paid oil marketers N103.03 billion between December 2021 and August 2022 as bridging claims.

This is contained in a statement issued by the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA), in Abuja.

It made the disclosure barely 72hours after the Northern branch of the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN), threatened to withdraw its services due to debts owed to its members.

But NMDPRA explained that the payment of bridging claims was a continuous process, adding that a meeting has been held with the group to resolve the issue.

“Previous engagements and today’s meeting addressed issues regarding bridging claims and other matters. The Authority would like to reiterate that payment of bridging claims is an ongoing process and payments are disbursed as it is received from marketers.

“It should be noted that The Authority has disbursed a total of N103,037,183,922.91 Naira between December 2021 to August 2022.

“Following the extensive deliberations between the parties, The Authority further commits to fast-track the settlement of all outstanding claims when received from marketers after due verification and reconciliation. NIPMF has agreed to work with the NMDPRA to ensure free flow of petroleum products nationwide,” it stated.

