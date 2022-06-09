Kaduna train attack: Disregard reports of passengers’ release ― Family

Latest News
By Muhammad Sabiu -Kaduna 
Kaduna reports passengers' release
The family members of the abducted Kaduna train passengers have urged the public to disregard purported reports of passengers’ release that were said to have been trending on the social media platforms since Wednesday.
The purported reports noted that an 85-year-old woman and her daughter had been released by their captors and are now being attended to in a medical facility.
However, in a statement issued by the family members of the abducted passengers and signed by their leaders, Dr AbdulFatai Jimoh and Dr Ba’aba Muhammad respectively on Thursday, debunked the report, describing it as false.


Thus, the statement, however, urged the general public to disregard the report.
”The news circulating on the Social Media on the purported release of AK9 Abuja-Kaduna Train abducted passengers is totally false and the general public should please disregard it.”

