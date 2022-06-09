Helicopter strike allegedly kills 32 in Kaduna 

A helicopter strike was alleged to have killed 32 people in some Adara communities of the Kajuru local government area of Kaduna state.

This was contained in a statement issued by the National President of Adara Development Association, Awemi Dio Maisamari and made available to newsmen in Kaduna.

In the statement titled, ‘The pogrom against Adara nation rages on’, the community leader contended that in the latest tragedy, Ungwan Gamu, Dogon Noma, Ungwan Sarki and Maikori villages near Maro in Kajuru LGA were attacked on Sunday, 5th June 2022.





”The death toll this morning(Wednesday) is 32 as villagers comb surrounding bushes for more corpses.

”The attack started around 12noon and lasted until around 6 pm unchallenged. It was carried out by Fulani terrorists mounted on 150 motorcycles carrying three AK47 wielding persons each,” the statement alleges.

”When the armed killers were carrying out the killings around 3 pm the villagers mobilized to repel the attackers at Maikori village. The valiant natives who came out in large numbers from neighbouring villages were already driving back the invaders and taking control of the situation when a helicopter appeared.

”To the horror of the natives, the white-painted helicopter, faced the brave natives instead and started gunning the youths from the air, clearly leaving out the killers who can be distinctly identified by the mode of dressing and from their positions.

”There was no way that poorly armed farmers using crude weapons could face the combined fire strength of better-armed herdsmen and a gun mounted helicopter.

”With no other options, the Adara youths had to scamper for safety. This enabled the attackers to burn down the whole village. The covering fire of the helicopter also enabled the attackers to escape unhurt.

”As a result of the attack, 25 persons, mostly men were killed. 16 men, 5 women, and 4 children were killed.

”We are not yet sure how many of the casualties were caused by the gunshots from the helicopter. But some injured persons are taking treatments in various hospitals.

”Some houses were burnt at Ungwan Sarki but Maikori village was completely destroyed. The ECWA church in Dogo Noma was razed down.

”The Adara Development Association(ADA) wants the Nigeria Air Force to thoroughly investigate this incident and determine if the helicopter and the crew belong to the Nigeria Air Force.

”There have been too many reports of helicopters dropping weapons and provisions to bandits in their locations both in and out of Adara Chiefdom.

The Nigeria Air Force should speak on this incident to clear the air, it further alleged.

As of the time of filing the report, the police, Nigeria Airforce and the state government have neither reacted to the incident nor debunked the allegation.