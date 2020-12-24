Kaduna and lockdown

There is an indication that Kaduna State will witness another lockdown unless the rising cases of Covid-19 are reduced drastically. The state governor, Nasiru Elrufai, who has been on self-isolation, is mulling the idea of imposing additional lockdown due to the spike in the disease. In a circular released from the state ministry of education, all public and private schools are directed to close on Wednesday December 16. From the medical points of view, covid-19 is real and government should do whatever it takes to keep the deadly disease at bay.

While it is a cheery news that the coronavirus vaccine has been discovered and put to trial in U.S and UK, it is not yet Uhuru for African countries which include Nigeria; many are yet to get the vaccine. This means government should enforce necessary measures to ensure lives are saved before we receive our own vaccine.

However, considering that Kaduna State and its people are yet to fully recover from the economic and social devastation they suffered as a result of seven months lockdown period, imposing another lockdown is tantamount to increasing the hardship in the state. The people of Kaduna State have suffered or incurred economic losses. I do not buy the idea of a second lockdown.

Instead, the state government should ensure people are made to adhere strictly to safety protocols such as social distancing, wearing of nose masks and maintaining absolute hygiene. The idea of a second lockdown comes at a time people of Igabi, Birni-gwari and Giwa local governments are experiencing attacks from bandits. Any attempt to impose a second lockdown will worsen the standard of living and exacerbate tension in the state.

I am therefore calling the attention of the Kaduna State government to reconsider the decision of imposing a second lockdown. Let people maintain social safety.

Lawal Adamu Usman,

Kaduna.

