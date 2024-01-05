Prominent Indigenes of the Ondo community have been charged to always prioritise the interests of the town in order to contribute their quota towards the development of the community.

A judge of the Court of Appeal, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, who gave this charge during the 31st anniversary of the Profile Club of Ondo, also charged members of the club not to relent in their efforts at giving back to the community.

He expressed satisfaction over the contributions of the club to the immediate community, noting that they have been outstanding in their respective fields.

He also advised members to give priority to their health through regular checkups in order to prevent illness, noting that among them are chief executives, top professionals, and captains of industry with very busy schedules.

The Chancellor of the Club, Wale Akinfolarin, called on members to rededicate themselves to the service of the community to engender impactful development.

He said, “I want you all to see the 31st-anniversary celebration as a fantastic opportunity not only to take stock and rejoice in the continued sustenance of the club but also to look ahead and fashion out ways to improve interpersonal relationships and rededicate ourselves to the ideals of the club aimed at bringing development to the Ondo Kingdom.”

Also speaking, the Vice Chancellor of the club, Remigius Akinbinnu, disclosed that the club was founded in 1992 by a group of 14 Ondo youths who were friends from their early school days.

He stated that the Ondo Profile Club is a leading philanthropic and social organisation in the Ondo Kingdom, reeling out the achievements of the club in the Ondo community.

He listed the philanthropic work to include the building of a ward at the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital (UNIMEDTH) annexe in Ondo City, empowerment for the less privileged, and the hosting of Ekimogun Day Gala Night, which is the biggest social festival in Ondo Kingdom, among many others.

At the well-attended event, three outstanding individuals whose activities, efforts, and work have had a great impact on the people of Ondo Kingdom were admitted into the Profile Club Hall of Fame and received the Austin Adeya Leadership and Excellence Awards.

One of the awardees was Chief Sir Dr Olabanji Akingbule, a philanthropist who grants yearly scholarships to over 100 indigent Ondo students, donated classroom blocks to Ondo Boys High School (OBHS) and lecture theatres to Wesley University and also constructed some roads within the city.

Others included a former Chief Judge of Ondo State, Justice Williams Akintoroye, who spearheaded many groundbreaking reforms within the justice system in the state; Dr Jibayo Adeyeye, who is the founder of Nibanola Motherland Farms and Resorts Ondo; and Special Adviser on Strategy, Political, and Legislative Matters to former Governor Rotimi Akeredolu.

Reacting on behalf of the awardees, Justice Akintoroye eulogised the club for the good work they have done so far and for promoting unity and family values among the Ondo people.

The event was graced by eminent personalities such as Ekii of Iforeland, Oba Engr Raymond Abiodun Akinyele, Profile Club Patron, Dr Akinsefunmi, Club members Hon. Justice Sylvester Femi Akinbinu, Hon. Dr Justice Semiu Kuteyi, Petroleum Economist Olakanmi Ayodeji, Olubodun Ogunyankin, Dr Richardson Akinshipe, Professor Yemi Akinkoye Chairman, Planning Committee, as well as spouses of club members who entertained guests with a rendition of Christmas carol songs.

