Nawfia Community in Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State celebrated her first historic Ofala/Igu Aro Festival on January 4, 2024, and used the opportunity to honour over forty philanthropists with chieftaincy titles in appreciation of their contributions to the development of Nawfia and the promotion of Igbo culture.

Speaking to journalists at his palace shortly after the event, the traditional ruler of the Nawfia community, HRH Igwe Ogochukwu Daniel Obelle, said the honour was to appreciate what the philanthropists have been doing to alleviate the suffering of the poor and the downtrodden in the community.

He said the dissatisfied philanthropists cut across all sectors of human endeavours who have in various ways contributed to the social-economic well-being of the vulnerable people around them, particularly in the areas of women and youth empowerment, free education, health, and security.

According to Igwe Obelle, “We are doing this to motivate and inspire them to do more for the sake of God Almighty and humanity.”

“This is the first event of its kind since my ascension to the royal throne of Nawfia in March 2019.”.

According to the royal father, the Igu Aro/Ofala Festival is an epoch-making event in the Nawfia community. It is a very historic occasion.

“Over forty illustrious sons of Anambra State, including Governor Soludo’s Deputy Chief of Staff and Chief of Protocol, Mr Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, the Chairman of the Igbo World Assembly (IWA) (Onowu-Abaganga), Dr. Nwachukwu Anakwenze, and some others from the ten villages that constitute the Nawfia community, received the chieftaincy titles and were elevated to High Chiefs for their various contributions to the growth and development of the community, Anambra, and the country as a whole.

“Those who were not honoured this year were given a certificate of recommendation.

The monarch said the event also provided them with the opportunity to celebrate their unity and love, display their rich cultural heritage in all its splendour, pomp, and pageantry, and also serve as an opportunity for the monarch to address its subjects.

“The Ofala festival is an annual ceremony that celebrates the rich culture of the Nawfia people in the south-eastern part of Nigeria.

“For the past thirty years, this is the first Ofala Festival we have been joyfully celebrating in this community.

Igwe Obelle expressed gratitude to Governor Chukwuma Soludo for ensuring a conducive environment before, during, and after the event and for the ongoing construction of roads across the 179 communities in the state.

In their separate interviews, Chief Kenneth Obelle and Dr Godwin Chukwumeka Okeke say that since his inception as a traditional ruler, Igwe Obelle has brought total transformation, modernised their culture, and placed a high premium on helping the needy and downtrodden, as well as ensuring peace in the community.

Contributing to the achievements of Igwe Obelle, the due described the monarch as also a philanthropist per excellence and called on the Nawfia people to support him for the total transformation of the community, praying to God for his successful reign.

On his part, the President General of the community, Chief Daniel Okoye Okongwu, said the Ofala was to show appreciation to God for what he has done in the lives of Nawfia people and display their rich culture and tradition to the world, calling on Ndi-Nawfia to rally around their traditional ruler, who, since he assumed office, has used his wealth of knowledge and resources to reposition the community, thereby paving the way for peace, progress, and development being witnessed in the community today.

The Nigerian Tribune reported that during the festival celebration, Igwe Obelle, in the company of his wife, Ndi Ichie, and chiefs dressed in royal robes, danced around the Ofala arena to the admiration of the guests.

The breaking of kola nut rituals followed as the monarch prayed to God to bless the land of Nawfia abundantly and give them long life, good health, and prosperity.

The event, which took place at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church Field Nawfia, was also attended by the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Bishop Paulinus Ezeokafor, and the State Commissioner for Budget and Economic Planning, Mrs Chiamaka Nnake, an indigene of Nawfia, as well as delegates from the State Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Community Matters

S. Well Hon. Chinedu Nwoye Glamour, the deputy chief of protocol (another indigene of Nawfia), to Anambra State Governor Prof. Soludo CFR. Many traditional rulers from were at the function to celebrate the Ofala with Igwe Obelle, including Igwe Prof. Charles Anikwenze of Awkuzu, the Traditional ruler of Ifitedunu community, Igwe Dr Emeka Ilounu, the traditional ruler of Umueri town, Igwe Ben Emeka( Okebo II), the Traditional ruler of Nise Town, Igwe Romanus Iloh, the traditional ruler of Umuchukwu; and the Igwe of Umuomaku Igwe Livinus Ezenwa, the traditional ruler of Abacha Community; Igwe Godwin Odiegwu; Igwe Raymond Omoja of Owelle town; Igwe of Ukwala Adodo; Igwe Joel Egwuonwu of Umuawulu Community; Igwe of Olumbanasa; Pius Omachonu, secretary of the Anambra State traditional rulers council, among others.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE