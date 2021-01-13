JUST IN: January 18 schools resumption stays for now ― PTF

The Presidential Task Force (PTF) on the Novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) Pandemic has said that the January 18, 2021, resumption date for schools across the country has not changed.

Speaking in a television programme on Tuesday night, the PTF National Coordinator, Dr Sani Aliyu, said the date remains the same until the Federal Ministry of Education determines otherwise.

His clarification followed the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu’s remark on Monday, which had indicated that the January 18 date for resumption of schools in the country would be reviewed because of the rising cases of COVID-19 In the country.

Aliyu said: “What the minister said yesterday was that they were going to review, he didn’t say that they were going to change the date.

“He said they will review the situation and let the nation know. So, for the moment, it is still 18th January until the ministry of education comes back either with an alternative date or reconfirm that.”