JUST IN: Ekanola elected UI Acting VC

The Senate of the University of Ibadan (UI) has elected the institution’s deputy Vice Chancellor, Professor Babatunde Ekanola as Acting Vice Chancellor (VC) of the university.

At a Senate meeting held on Monday morning, Ekanola won with 275 votes to defeat four other nominees.

Other nominees defeated Professor Ayo Oluleye with 80 votes; Deputy Vice Chancellor (Research and Innovation), Professor Olanike Adeyemo with 13 votes; Professor Adigun Agbaje, 15 votes and Professor Gbemisola Oke, 14 votes.

The Council is currently meeting in the university and is expected to affirm the decision of Senate on appointing an acting Vice Chancellor.