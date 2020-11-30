Amidst opposition to its plan, the APC National Caretaker Extraordinary/Convention Planning Committee has concluded arrangement for the commencement of membership registration and revalidation.

Yobe State governor and Chairman of the APCCEC, Mallam Mai Mala Buni, in a statement he personally signed said the conduct of membership registration across 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory has been endorsed by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari and other stakeholders.

“Having consulted stakeholders, including His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari, the APC membership registration and revalidation is scheduled to hold from Saturday, December 12, 2020, to Saturday, January 9, 2021.

“All our members are hereby invited to revalidate their membership in their wards. Similarly, prospective members are also invited to take advantage of the membership registration process to join our party.

Governor Buni further disclosed that the “membership registration and revalidation will take place simultaneously in every Ward in the country. The process of distributing the membership registration and revalidation materials to all the States, Local Governments and Wards will be concluded before December 12, 2020.”

The statement appealed to “States, Local Governments and Wards leaders to take all the necessary steps to ensure smooth and transparent registration exercise. We will continue to provide an update of the process on regular basis.”

APC caretaker committee snubs opposition