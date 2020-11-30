Lagos East by-election: Abiru represents fresh breath in politics, says Lagos APC

Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said the candidate of the party in the December 5 Lagos East Senatorial district by-election, Tokunbo Abiru represents a fresh breath in the politics of the state.

Reacting to the outcome of the opinion polls which adduced victory to the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, the party, in a statement signed by its spokesman, Hon Seye Oladejo described the poll as fiction and hallucination by the opposition as the Lagos APC and its candidate, Abiru remain unbeaten.

As stakeholders count down to the Saturday by-elections in the state, Oladejo stated that APC remains implicitly confident of emerging victorious as it awaits the traditional lamentation of the PDP after the polls.

The statement reads: “Our attention has been drawn to the nightmarish forecast by a faceless and nameless opinion poll organisers which adduced victory to the PDP in the rescheduled Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

“The fact that the organizers couldn’t make its name public can best be described as the stuff of fiction and hallucination typical of an opposition party that is fast-going into extinction.

“However, we’re not taken aback by the sudden last-minute blabbing in response to the campaign that has gone largely comatose in the past few days.

“The fact that the background, credentials and integrity of their candidate have been subject to public scrutiny would naturally elicit face-saving measures.

“However, it remains bad manners to award yourself marks in a contest that is still days ahead.

“Our candidate, Tokunbo Abiru, remains the candidate to beat. He represents a refreshing breath of politics with a difference. Lagos East deserves a senator with an impeccable character, unquestionable credentials and a rare combination of private and public sector experience.

“While we acknowledge the incredible diligence of Gbadamosi in the social media, he will do well to note for future escapades that elections are won by reaching out to the real people in the homesteads, market places, community leaders, youth organizations etc.”

