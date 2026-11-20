The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has suspended ongoing training activities at its two training colleges to allow further consultations with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) over concerns surrounding its ongoing recruitment exercise.

According to a statement signed by the Deputy Comptroller of Customs and National Public Relations Officer for the Comptroller-General of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada on Friday, the suspension follows engagements between the two institutions, as they seek to resolve the issues raised by the commission through dialogue and mutual understanding.

The Comptroller-General of Customs, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, MFR, reaffirmed the service’s commitment to working with relevant government institutions to address the concerns in the interest of the country.

Adeniyi also acknowledged the Federal Character Commission’s constitutional responsibility to promote national unity, fairness and equitable representation in public service appointments.

He noted that the commission plays an important role in ensuring that the principles of federal character and inclusiveness are upheld across the country.

The Customs Service said it values its longstanding relationship with the commission and expressed confidence that ongoing discussions would produce a mutually beneficial resolution.

It added that the engagements would further strengthen the commitment of both institutions to fairness, national cohesion and effective public service delivery.

The service also reiterated its commitment to transparency and institutional accountability, assuring that it would continue working with relevant government agencies to strengthen inter-agency relationships and maintain public confidence.

The statement reads, “The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has temporarily put on hold the ongoing training activities at its two training colleges to allow further consultations and dialogue with the Federal Character Commission (FCC) towards the amicable resolution of concerns raised in connection with the ongoing recruitment exercise.

“The decision follows engagements between the Commission and a delegation of the NCS, during which both parties reaffirmed their commitment to resolving the issues through constructive dialogue, mutual understanding and continued institutional collaboration.

“In consideration of the concerns raised by the Commission and in line with the series of engagements, the Comptroller-General of Customs (CGC) Bashir Adewale Adeniyi MFR has reaffirmed the Service’s commitment to institutional collaboration and constructive engagement with relevant government institutions in the overall national interest.

“Furthermore, the CGC acknowledged the critical role of FCC in promoting national unity, fairness and equitable representation in public service appointments, noting the importance of its constitutional mandate in strengthening inclusiveness and ensuring that the principles of federal character are upheld across the Federation.

“The NCS values its longstanding relationship with the FCC and remains confident that the ongoing dialogue will provide an opportunity to address the concerns raised in a mutually beneficial manner, while reinforcing the shared commitment of both institutions to fairness, national cohesion and effective public service delivery.

“The Service, under the leadership of the CGC and his management team, remains committed to upholding the highest standards of institutional accountability and transparency in the discharge of its responsibilities. The NCS will continue to engage constructively with relevant government institutions, strengthen inter-agency relationships and pursue resolutions that promote public confidence, national cohesion and the effective delivery of its mandate.”