Reports and speculation that its premises have been sealed were dismissed on Friday by The Fountain of Life Church (TFOLC), Ilupeju, Lagos.

Instead, the church assured members and the general public that regular church services would continue.

In a message shared on its official Instagram page, the church urged members not to believe what it described as misleading information about the church’s ongoing leadership crisis.

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Under the caption, “Don’t Believe the Noise! Church Is Not Sealed,” the church reaffirmed its invitation to worshippers to attend its Sunday service.

TFOLC also encouraged members and prospective worshippers to join its weekly service, either physically at its premises or through its online platforms.

According to the announcement, Sunday’s service is scheduled to begin at 9:00 a.m.

The church said, “Don’t believe the noise! Join us for service every Sunday at TFOLC. There’s a place for you. You can join us in person or online.”

The announcement also expressed the church’s eagerness to welcome worshippers, ending with the assurance: “We look forward to welcoming you.”

The announcement comes amid an ongoing leadership and governance crisis within the church.