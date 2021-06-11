June 12: Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara

Officers and men of security agencies in Kwara state have commenced a ‘show of force’ in Ilorin, the state capital, ahead of the June 12 celebration.

The Nigeria Tribune gathered that security agencies that are participating in the exercise include the Police, Department of the State Security Service (DSS), the military, and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).

Operatives of the security agencies were seen marching around some strategic locations in the Ilorin metropolis.

The exercise which started on Thursday continued on Friday.

Speaking on the development, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state command, Okasanmi Ajayi, said that, “The show of force by the security forces is a confidence-building strategy which also serves to warn would-be lawbreakers of the readiness of the security community in the state to prevent any break down of law and order and to show the people that we have the capacity to deal with criminals in the state.

“It comprises of all the security services – the police, military, DSS, NSCDC and others. It is not just beginning today, it has been on, even on Thursday we had one.”

Okasanmi urged the residents not to panic about the exercise, saying that, “The law-abiding citizens of the state have no cause to be agitated.”

Also commenting, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Security, Alhaji Muyideen Aliyu, said that the government was aware of the development.

“The exercise is to further show Governor Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq’s commitment to the security of lives and property in every part of the state.”

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

We Have Not Had Water Supply In Months ― Abeokuta Residents

In spite of the huge investment in the water sector by the government and international organisations, water scarcity has grown to become a perennial nightmare for residents of Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital. Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara ; Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara ; Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara ; Security agencies embark on ‘show of force’ in Kwara.