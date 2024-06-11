As Nigeria marks Democracy Day, the National Coordinator of the Disciples of Jagaban, Comrade AbdulHakeem Adegoke Alawuje, has appealed to Nigerians to give President Bola Ahmed Tinubu a chance to build the country, saying it takes time to build a broken nation

This was contained in a press statement signed by his media aide, Elder Yinka Salaam, and made available to the Nigerian Tribune on Tuesday.

Alawuje congratulates Nigerians and the President in particular for witnessing another Democracy Day in a peaceful atmosphere.

“We must congratulate ourselves for witnessing another Democracy Day in peace, devoid of war, enmity, or rancour, and for having an outstanding democrat like Tinubu as our leader at a critical time like this.

“Tinubu’s only offence is that he volunteered to undertake the onerous job of returning life to a comatose nation. But as Nigerians, we must realise that no president can be successful, no matter how sincere, unless he enjoins the support of the state government, local government, corporate bodies, as well as the citizens.

“Tinubu has only chosen to clear the Augean stable of over 16 years of bad leadership. We should thank God for giving us Tinubu at this time, just as we should pray for him and give him the necessary support as citizens.

“Tinubu never campaigned to attain perfection. He can even attain perfection, but he needs to be put on his toes with constructive criticism, where necessary, as he strives to rescue Nigerians.

“As we celebrate Democracy Day, Nigerians must not allow the hardship and frustration written all over their faces to make them deny the truth. We must always say the truth, support the truth, propagate the truth, defend the truth and be ready to end on the path of the truth.

“Tinubu’s plan and aspiration are to rescue Nigerians who are already struggling to survive. And with our support, he will surely win against all the rapacious politicians whose intent is just to milk Nigerians dry.

“As patriotic citizens, we must be concerned about Tinubu’s success.

if he fails, whoever comes after him will have to start afresh, and that does not augur well for us as a people. It can only draw us backwards.

“The truth be told, organised labour, for instance, has every right to fight for their needs, but if the strike will set our developing economy backwards, they also need to explore another approach to push for their rights. At this delicate and critical period, Nigerians do not need anything that will further stress the already stressed system.

“One of the reasons Nigerians must support Tinubu is because we need to disappoint the Western powers that have already predicted the end of Nigeria as an entity. We must never allow their prediction to come true. Their progress and economic survival are closely linked to our failure. Nigeria must survive because the entire continent is also looking up to us. Our survival is their survival. They are all looking towards the Big Brother to lean upon to grow.

“As we celebrate yet another Democracy Day, we pray God bless Nigeria with and surround the president with sincere and progressive minds who are ready to sacrifice all their endowments for our country.

“As already said in my previous messages, the ministers and other political appointees are urged not to betray Tinubu and Nigerians. Permanent secretaries as well as civil servants must know that they are the backbone of any government. They, too, cannot afford to betray the nation. They should endeavour to guide the ministers rather than lead them astray with wicked guidance.

“Governors and the local government chairmen, the National Assembly members, the ministers and the judiciary are essential part of government. They are critical components to achieving good governance. Mr. President cannot do it alone; it is a collective responsibility.

“Nigeria’s lost glory will surely be restored by the Tinubu administration, but it will take time and a lot of endurance. Let’s be patient and supportive.

