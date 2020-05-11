Journalist, 4 others discharged after testing negative for coronavirus in Adamawa

The Adamawa State government through its COVID-19 containment committee has discharged five patients treated of the disease including the index case who happened to be a journalist working with a print media.

Speaking at the Yola Isolation Centre on Monday, Governor Umaru Fintiri said the state government felt honoured to witness the discharge of the patients.

While calling on the Federal Government to consider the state on its list of support as accorded to others states, Fintiri commended the efforts of essential workers especially health experts and journalists.

He noted that care givers and journalists are frontline actors in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic who needs to be appreciated globally

It could be recalled that the index case who was a returnee from Kano State was declared positive after collecting and sending his sample to NCDC Laboratory in Abuja.

The index case was taken to Yola Isolation centre on the 23rd April and treated for almost four weeks where his samples were taken twice with the results maintaining negative.