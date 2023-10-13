The Director General of the John Odigie-Oyegun Public Service Academy, Imuwahen Ajoonu, stated on Friday that the academy had initiated a three-day training programme for 540 Edo workers on change management. The aim is to enable them to drive the transformation process within the state government.

During the conclusion of the training on Friday, Ajoonu mentioned that the Edo State Government, led by Governor Godwin Obaseki, had initiated several groundbreaking reforms, such as e-governance, to enhance transparency and service delivery. Hence, there was a necessity to train officers from levels 8 to 16 in change management.

“To truly enable Edo workers to drive the transformation process, they must possess a strong understanding of change management principles. That’s why we provided training to 540 public servants in three days at JOOPSA.”

She emphasised that understanding the theories of change management equips public servants with the skills, knowledge, and abilities required to become effective change champions and leaders.

“The modules for the training were thoughtfully selected to reflect the nuanced nature of the public service, providing public servants with the necessary tools to drive change,” she added.

Ajoonu, an expert in change management, explained that an understanding of change management theories would enable public servants to diagnose obstacles to effective change management and contribute meaningfully to ongoing institutional reforms.

“They will be able to diagnose obstacles to effective change management and contribute meaningfully to ongoing institutional reforms. By providing our public servants with this comprehensive change management training, we are investing in their ability to lead change effectively, improve service delivery, and ultimately enhance the lives of the Edo people.”

She stressed that technological changes, such as paperless government operations and massive cultural shifts, must be supported by continuous training. This ensures that civil and public servants understand the reasons for ongoing reforms and their role in ensuring that the present gains are sustained well into the future.

Desmond Enabulele, one of the participants, noted that the change management training had transformed the way he approached his work.

“I used to perceive change as a threat, but now I see it as an opportunity to make a positive impact. The change management training programme for public servants is a significant step towards building a more agile, responsive, resilient, and effective public service capable of responding to some of the most complex challenges facing our nation today.”

