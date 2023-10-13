President Bola Tinubu has given approval for the establishment of a Civil Service Commission for the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), enabling career progression for civil servants within the FCT Administration.

The Minister of the FCT, Mr Nyesom Wike, disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday.

Wike mentioned that in 2018, the National Assembly passed a bill for the creation of the CSC for the FCT, and it was assented to by the then-acting President Yemi Osibanjo.

He further explained that civil servants in the FCTA had lost hope as directors in the administration couldn’t advance in their careers due to the absence of a CSC.

He added that although the law for the commission’s creation had been signed, it had not been implemented due to various reasons.

Some were apprehensive about potential reactions, while others felt the move might diminish their power and influence.

Wike stated that he was only recently made aware of the existence of this law.

“So, I wrote a memo to Mr. President. I said, You have a renewed hope agenda; civil servants in FCT are suffering; they have lost hope.”

“They are not committed to work. Why should I be working if, at the end of the day, I can’t advance in my career? Therefore, we must implement that 2018 law as passed by the National Assembly.”

“If there are challenges, of course, there is no perfect law. You can only identify the challenges when you start implementing.”





“So, let’s implement it, and whatever the challenges are, then we can discuss how we can amend it.”

“I can confirm that Mr. President has given approval for the establishment of the Civil Service Commission for the FCTA,” he stated.

Wike explained that with this development, civil servants will now have the opportunity to rise beyond the position of directors and become permanent secretaries, emphasising that this is aligned with the essence of the renewed hope agenda.

He encouraged civil servants to express gratitude to Tinubu for this significant consideration after years of waiting.

The minister highlighted that he chose to collaborate with Tinubu due to his capacity and political will to undertake initiatives that others might shy away from.

Wike pointed out that one of the country’s problems lies in leadership, urging people not to fear doing what is right.

“What matters is that the action is guided by law, conscience, and the interests of Nigerians, not my interests, the FCT minister’s interests, or anyone else’s interests,” he emphasised.

