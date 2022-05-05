Jonathan: APC group petitions Adamu, says ruling party will self destruct

By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
A group, APC North-South Patriotic Coalition, (ANSPAC), on Thursday, staged a protest at the party national secretariat in Abuja against the speculated presidential ambition of former President, Dr Goodluck Jonathan.

In a petition addressed to the APC national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu by the Chairman of (ANSPAC)
Alhaji Toyin Rahim and read to journalists, the group alleged that there was an orchestrated plot to smuggle the former president and Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in the 2015 general elections into the APC and pronounce him as consensus candidate.

The group cautioned against the move as it submitted that it would amount to an indictment of founding chieftains of the APC who are also presidential aspirants.

The group further argued that conceding the APC presidential ticket to Jonathan “will also be an indictment against His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari by making Nigerians believe that we lied to them when we said Jonathan performed woefully and that our dear President Muhammadu Buhari would do better.”

The statement read in part: “One of the most telling negative implications of such an action is that the APC does not have anyone of electoral value who can win election for us except we smuggle in a former president we defeated seven years ago for his glaring incompetence as president.

“In APC today there are presidential aspirants with credible pedigrees and humongous electoral value and capacity. It is not only unnecessary to smuggle Jonathan into our great Party, but it is also self-indicting and meaning that our Party’s performance in office has been worse than an administration that Nigerians thoroughly rejected and voted APC in 2015.

“It will also be an indictment against His Excellency, President Muhammadu Buhari by making Nigerians believe that we lied to them when we said Jonathan performed woefully and that our dear President Muhammadu Buhari would do better. Are we now saying we lied to Nigerians and that we have now discovered that Jonathan was much better and that he should return to continue his good works that nobody can see?

“One thing our Party’s leaders must know is that if for any tragic reason the mistake is made to impose Jonathan on APC and the goodwill of our Party and that of Mr President make him win and he becomes again, the likelihood of him switching loyalty to PDP is high. Already, not a few members of the Party are complaining that the APC leadership has been taken over by the PDP decampees, now you want to give them the presidency too? That’s a recipe for a disastrous end of our and we shall not accept it. We shall do whatever needs to be done to ensure that the Jonathan project does not happen because it will sink our party.

“It is certain that any attempt to give Jonathan a free presidential ticket of the APC will see the mass exodus of critical stakeholders from the Party and make the Party lose power. What becomes of those who have been Party members from inception who have laboured to build the APC? What becomes of real APC members who have purchased the presidential nomination form at a whopping One Hundred Million Naira each? What becomes of those who will still declare their presidential ambition and buy the Form? It is on good authority that former President Goodluck Jonathan has declared that the only condition that would make him join the APC is if he is assured to get the presidential ticket of APC automatically. This is not going to happen.

“Those who are masterminding this project do not have the interest of the Party at heart and certainly do not love Nigeria. What sense is in anyone bringing back someone we announced to the whole world that he was a failure and rejected by the overwhelming numbers of Nigerians and then we go back to start romancing him and make him our presidential flag bearer? That’s self-inflicted disaster and political harakiri.

“We demand an immediate categorical statement from the Party’s leadership that such project to import and impose former president Goodluck Jonathan as APC’s presidential candidate is not being contemplated. This demand represents the overwhelming majority of opinions in the Party across board nationwide. Doing this will bring considerable stability to the Party and give assurances to critical stakeholders and the mass of their followers who are already thinking of option B should this Jonathan joke be taken too far.

“Welcoming Jonathan to APC will damage the Party. Attracting Jonathan to APC will scandalise the party. Imposing Jonathan as APC’s presidential candidate will ultimately kill the party.

“How do we justify bringing someone we called corrupt, incompetent and clueless back to power through the same Party that threw him out power? It doesn’t make any sense at all. It doesn’t take rocket science to know that if Jonathan is helped back to power as president by the APC, he will still rule so badly that Nigerians will have no choice than vote PDP back to power in 2027. Therefore, Jonathan’s main agenda in seeking APC’s presidential ticket is to help his party, the PDP, back to power no more no less and it will be disastrous if our party falls into that trap. Don’t let it happen!”

