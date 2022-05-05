Four gunmen killed during clash with soldiers in Aba

Four gunmen lost their lives on Wednesday during a clash with soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Aba, Abia State.

Reports indicated that the incident happened at the Uratta, Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at about 2 pm.

The gunmen in black attires had marched through popular streets and markets, warning traders and residents of a sudden imposition of a two-day sit-at-home order slated for Thursday and Friday to be observed across the southeastern states in protest against the proposed visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State on Friday.​

While spreading their information that forced shopowners to start closing for business, the gunmen ran into soldiers stationed at the Uratta Junction.

Four of the gunmen including their leader were reportedly killed in the ensuing gun duel while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A military source at the Brigade who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, stating “some gunmen had a face-off with soldiers of 144 battalion stationed at the Uratta axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“The face-off led to the death of four of the gunmen, while others sustained injuries.”

The source also confirmed the recovery of charms and a life tortoise from the suspected leader of the group.

​All efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, were not successful as his lines were off.