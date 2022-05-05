Four gunmen killed during clash with soldiers in Aba

MetroTop News
By Nnanna Nwogu - Umuahia
Four gunmen killed during clash with soldiers in Aba, Gunmen abduct police inspector,  Gunmen kill 12, Suspected herders kill five, Gunmen open fire, Gunmen kill traffic officerm Gunmen kill soldier in Rivers, Gunmen attack passenger bus, Gunmen bomb police division Gunmen magistrates' court ablaze, Gunmen allegedly collect N1.5m, gunmen strike in Imo, Suspected cultists kill vigilante, Gunmen ambush Police team, gunmen strike in Ekiti, Gunmen kill two policemen, Bandits kill 13, Bandits kill 10, Gunmen kidnap secondary school, Kidnappers abduct two OOU students, Gunmen kidnap police officer, Gunmen strike in Ekiti, One person abducted, Bandits kill 3
File Photo

Four gunmen lost their lives on Wednesday during a clash with soldiers attached to the 144 Battalion of the 14 Brigade of the Nigerian Army, Aba, Abia State.

Reports indicated that the incident happened at the Uratta, Aba axis of the Enugu-Port Harcourt Expressway at about 2 pm.

The gunmen in black attires had marched through popular streets and markets, warning traders and residents of a sudden imposition of a two-day sit-at-home order slated for Thursday and Friday to be observed across the southeastern states in protest against the proposed visit of President Muhammadu Buhari to Ebonyi State on Friday.​

While spreading their information that forced shopowners to start closing for business, the gunmen ran into soldiers stationed at the Uratta Junction.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


Four of the gunmen including their leader were reportedly killed in the ensuing gun duel while others escaped with gunshot wounds.

A military source at the Brigade who spoke on condition of anonymity confirmed the incident, stating “some gunmen had a face-off with soldiers of 144 battalion stationed at the Uratta axis of the Enugu-Aba-Port Harcourt Expressway.

“The face-off led to the death of four of the gunmen, while others sustained injuries.”

The source also confirmed the recovery of charms and a life tortoise from the suspected leader of the group.

​All efforts to get confirmation from the state Police Public Relations Officer, Geoffrey Ogbonna, were not successful as his lines were off.

You might also like
Latest News

At Ime Obi, Ohanaeze Ndigbo asks Buhari to release Nnamdi Kanu, others

Metro

Man bags death sentence for killing traditional ruler in Ekiti

Latest News

President Buhari arrives Ebonyi on two-day visit, inaugurates projects

Latest News

2023: Amosun declares, as Osinbajo, Nnamani, Bakare pick nomination forms

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More