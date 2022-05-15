Joint security team foils attempted bandits attack in three Niger LGAs

Niger State Police Command has said that a joint Security Tactical Team has foiled an attempted bandits attack at Munya, Shiroro and Paikoro Local Government Areas of the state.

The command stated this on Sunday in a press statement issued and made available to the newsmen on Sunday in Minna by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the State Police Command, DSP Wasiu Abiodun, adding that on 15/05/2022 at about 0700hrs, suspected armed bandits were sighted at Zazagha and Injita villages of Munya LGA.

He said: “Joint security tactical teams were immediately drafted to the area, and discovered that the bandits had divided themselves into different groups, as some of the bandits had moved to Fuka and Daza villages of Munya Local Government Area of the state.”

The statement added that tactical teams advanced to these areas where the hoodlums were fiercely engaged in a gun battle and repelled, saying that “the hoodlums later extended to Gwalo village, Kafin koro area of Paikoro, LGA,” adding that the joint team responded swiftly, with the recovery of rustled cattle from the bandits.

IN CASE YOU MISSED THESE FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“Reinforcements were sent to Mutun-Daya village, via Gwada, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state,” highlighting that another group of bandits were sighted in the area.

The statement explained that the bandits were equally engaged in a gun duel and some of them were neutralized while others escaped into the forest with gunshot injuries.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police, Niger State Command CP Monday Bala Kuryas, has led an additional tactical reinforcement team from Minna the state capital to Sarkin-Pawa, Headquarters of Munya Local Government Areal, adding that normalcy has been restored.