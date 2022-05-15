Nobody can label me anti-east, Atiku boasts

A People’s Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant and former Vice President of Nigeria, Atiku Abubakar on Sunday cautioned Nigerians to desist from labelling him anti-east or anti-race.

Atiku stated this in Umuahia when he met with Abia State Special Delegates to the PDP National convention at the Government House Banquet Hall adding “the south-east is my rally point”, adding, “therefore, nobody can label me anti-east or anti-race”.

Atiku highlighted his five-point development agenda to include; instituting a symbol of unity, dealing with insecurity, the economy, education and restructuring the country.

This five-point development agenda he said is for the development of the country if he becomes the next President come 2023.

According to him, by 2023, PDP would have been in opposition for 8 years, stating “We must win next election. Would we like to go back? Do we want to remain in opposition? These are the questions before us”.

“Your aspiration as Igbo people will materialise and be realised. So, give me victory so that your aspiration will be realised.





“Together, we can achieve these goals if we unite as PDP and fight for power,” Atiku said.

According to him, “I came with these objectives and if you should be able to give me this opportunity, I believe we will work together to achieve this.”

Speaking earlier when Atiku called on him, Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu commended Atiku for his doggedness in his quest to unify and recover Nigeria, stating that the country “has drifted further down the valley from where we are. Nigeria is faced with serious challenges and now begging for the opportunity to live.

“Life is now a luxury. There is nothing to talk about now, No power, no infrastructure. We are asking, “can we now be breathing? We are asking for a country where we can be in and be alive.”

Speaking, the PDP state chairman, Rt Hon Asiforo Okere expressed his excitement to receive Atiku, adding “we are not unaware of your contributions to the nation”.

Atiku was led by his campaign Director-General, Raymond Dokpesi who described Atiku as “a detribalised Nigerian, astute deliverer of democracy and a unifier”.

