Jigawa gov threatens to lock down state over rejection of COVID-19 vaccine

Jigawa State may be locked down again over rejection of COVID-19 vaccine by the residents in the state.

The state governor, Alhaji Muhammad Badaru Abubakar, said this in his speech while

flagging off of COVID-19 mass vaccination exercise campaign held in Kiyawa Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Abubakar threatened to impose another round of lockdown for any attempt to reject the vaccine or any unnecessary alarm about the vaccine that may create fear that will make people not to take the vaccine.

Governor Badaru promised to resist any attempt to turn Jigawa into some foreign countries where the pandemic resurfaced as a result of public negligence.

The governor, who assured the people of the state that the vaccine is effective and safe, also charged local government chairmen and traditional leaders to ensure maximum campaign and enforcement of the vaccine in their area.

In his speech at the occasion The Executive Director, National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA), Dr.Faisal Shuaiba, said the Federal Government is committed to ensuring many eligible persons received the vaccination before the end of 2022.