NIDCOM partners Tetfund for diaspora research development

The Nigerian in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM) and the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (Tetfund) has reached an agreement towards Research for Diaspora Management in Nigeria.

This was one of the highlights of the meeting between a delegation from NIDCOM, led by Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, the Chairman/CEO and the Executive Secretary Tetfund, Prof. Suleiman Elias Bogoro, to brainstorm and bridge a gap on Research for Diaspora Management in Nigeria.

Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa explained during the meeting that the Commission is collaborating with the University of Ibadan (UI) to build a Diaspora Research for Development Centre at the Premier University.

Dabiri-Erewa added that the project, which is a 10-year plan, aimed at looking at the impact of the Nigerian Diaspora on the global front.

She said that the Centre will build capacity to train the academia and produce numerous academic resources in Diaspora and Migration studies.

The NIDCOM CEO is positive that the outcome of the Centre will implement favourable policies for economic and political growth in the country, and Africa.

The NIDCOM Boss also said there is a need to resuscitate Linkages with Experts and Academics in the Diaspora Scheme (LEADS), an exchange programme for Nigerian Diasporas in the Academia to lecture students in Nigeria during sabbaticals.

In his response, Prof. Sulaiman Bogoro said that the Trust Fund is always eager to partner with organisations, as well as, collaborate in areas concerning research.

He stated that Tetfund over the years have made it a mandate to uplift the standard of tertiary institutions in Nigeria, to globally competitive levels, in various means necessary.

He expressed his dismay at the constant exodus of Nigeria’s best brains leaving the country for greener pastures.

He, however, expressed optimism that the Commission and Tetfund will address and harmonise the issues.

Bogoro stressed that research is a paramount tool in properly structuring the socio-economic terrain of the nation, to encourage Nigerians abroad and actively key into the affairs of the country for national growth.

The Tetfund Executive Secretary who said that the body looks forward to partnering with the commission noted that if possible, a ‘residual’ budget, from the 2022 budget may be allocated by the Fund to support the project.

On the LEADS programme, Prof. Bogoro stated that a document in that regard, be submitted for review and consideration.

At the end of the meeting, both parties decided to set up a technical committee for the project.

