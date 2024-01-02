The Birninkudu community has expressed delighted on the executions of about the N800 million water project by the World Bank at Birninkudu town, the headquartres of Birninkudu local government area in Jigawa.

The district head of Birninkudu, Alhaji Garba Hassan Jibrin disclosed this in an interview with Tribune Online shortly after the inauguration of the new executive members of Voice of Birninkudu, a self-help association of the local government area.

The district head who was the pioneer of the Community Base Organization said the Voice of Birnin Kudu had influenced the securing, supervised and ensuring successful completions of the World Bank mult-million Naira water project at the headquarters of the local government area.

Alhaji Garba Hassan Jibrin explained that “the Voice of Birninkudu is a non political and non profitable organization established in 2018, now five years with aim of uniting the people of the local government area in respective of political ideology or differences with common objective of improving and sustaining the local area’s development on all sectors”.

According to him “Birninkudu is one of the widest and oldest local government areas with multiple higher level dignitaries an indigene of the superadded across the glove. But they were all scattered with not much vision and mission for the development of the area in terms of human and infrastructural development. Some do it at an individual or small group with a little infact to the communities of the area”.

“The and other reason some came up with the idea of centralizing the small group and associations and involved all, and appointed me as the chairman being the traditional leader and father of everyone”.

He added that “the association in collaboration with political elected, political appointees at all level plentrophy and business people in these five years we achieve a lot in securing an executions of so many things such as World Bank Water project, maga power station, federal collage of education (special) one of the best hospital but to mention a few”.

He expressed optimism on the unity, cooperation and understanding by the members and general people of the area that led to his success and achievements of improving the lives of the people in the area.

While delivering his speech at the event the secretary to the state governor Alhaji Bala Ibrahim who is also from the area, assured to do all his best and address some challenges related to the state government.

Also the senior council of Dutse emirate (Galadiman Dutse) Alhaji Basiru Muhammad Sunusi charged the new leaders to work hard and take the association to the step.

The new inaugurated leaders include Alhaji Balarabe Sa’id as chairman, Alhaji Idris Ibrahim vice chairman, Malam Dauda Mu’az as secretary, Ibrahim Isyaku assistance secretary, Hajiya Jummai Bala treasurer and comrade Kabiru Zubairu as Publicity secretary.

