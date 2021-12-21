Jigawa Assembly passes 2022 appropriation bill

The Jigawa State House of Assembly has passed the 2022 appropriation bill into law on Tuesday 21, 2021.

The chairman House committee on appropriation, Honourable Suleiman Musa Kadira read the committee report and the lawmakers unanimously approved the report and passed it into law.

During the Assembly seating members of the gallery and media, reporters were surprised while others were disappointed on the actions of the speaker, Rt. Honourable Idris Garba Kareka and the clerk of the house, Mal. Musa Aliyu Abubakar who were busy with their mobile phone.

