FG launches $73m sugar sector infrastructure intervention

The federal government has launched a $73 million Infrastructure intervention fund to drive development and accelerate growth in the sugar Sub-sector.

Speaking on Tuesday in Abuja at the formal commissioning of the sugar infrastructure intervention programme titled, “Presidential Intervention On Irrigation Infrastructure to Accelerate Sugar Backward Integration Programme Projects”, President Muhammadu Buhari said the goal of the intervention was to “support the development of irrigation infrastructure on 10,000 hectares of sugar plantations located at six BIP sites namely; Numan-Adamawa state; Sunti-Niger state; Lafiagi-Kwara state; Bacita-Kwara state; Toto and Tunga-Nasarawa state”.

President Buhari who was represented at the event by the Hon. Minister of Industry, Trade and Investment, Otunba Niyi Adebayo further stated that the aim of the intervention was to “significantly improve the country’s performance on cane yields as well as to reduce the negative impacts of COVID-19 on the industry’s progress in achieving self-sufficiency.

“Consequently, this strategic intervention will enable the country’s leading sugar producers; Dangote, BUA and Flour Mills to expand capacity and capitalize on the import substitution opportunity within the sugar market to further reduce the country’s import bill”.

According to a statement by Abdullahi Yunusa, the President noted that “the implementation structure considered enhancing rural jobs and hence the recommendation that 10% of the total allocation to each BIP operator would be reserved for Sugarcane outgrower farmers within the community.

“This is strategic, humane and sustainable in the thought process and I am certain that local communities will find this inclusive which is an effective approach to project implementation’, he concluded.

On his part, the Executive Secretary, National Sugar Development Council (NSDC), Mr Zacch Adedeji said the intervention was part of the government’s determination to provide an enabling environment for private investments to thrive and flourish in the country.

“Preliminary activities, including identification of the specific project sites for each operator which include the framework for design and engineering services for the in-field and bulk water supply systems, project management and maintenance specifications, adoption of a business model and costing, among others have been concluded long before the formal commissioning of this laudable initiative”.

Goodwill messages were delivered by strategic stakeholders in the sector, including the Executive Governor of Nasarawa state, Engineer Abdullahi Sule who is also the Chairman, Forum of Sugar Producing States. Governor Sule who said Nigeria has both the human and natural resources to be among the leading sugar-producing countries in the world stated that “all critical players in the sector must wake up and redouble their efforts. We all have to roll up our sleeves and match our words with concrete actions to enable us to achieve our desired objectives in the sector”.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buhari Urges MTN For Quality Service, Downward Price Review In Cost Of Data, Other Services

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers… FG launches $73m sugar sector infrastructure intervention FG launches $73m sugar sector infrastructure intervention FG launches $73m sugar sector infrastructure intervention FG launches $73m sugar sector infrastructure intervention.