Jakande’s life is all about service, served Lagos without greed, covetousness ― Afenifere

Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, has deeply mourned the death of the first civilian governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Jakande, declaring that his life was all about service as he served Lagos without greed and covetousness.

Jakande, who served as Lagos State governor between 1979 and 1983 on the platform of defunct Unity Party of Nigeria (UPN) led by the sage, Chief Obafemi Awolowo, died on Thursday in Lagos at the age of 91.

Afenifere said this in a statement titled: “Adieu our LKJ,” copy of which was made available to the Nigerian Tribune by its spokesperson, Mr Yinka Odumakin, noting that the deceased elder statesman was the last of the LOOBO Governors who faithfully implemented the UPN five cardinal programmes.

“Afenifere deeply mourns the death of the first executive governor of Lagos State, Alhaji Lateef Kayode Jakande at the age of 91.

“Alhaji Jakande was the last of the LOOBO Governors who faithfully implemented the UPN five cardinal programmes.

“He served Lagos without greed and covetousness. His life was all about service,” the group said.

According to Afenifere, the former governor’s implementation of the free education programme especially the phasing out of the shift programme in Lagos schools was swift and revolutionary, recalling that Jakande, while serving as Lagos governor never lived in government house or drive a government car throughout his service to the state.

This was just as the group also recalled that the former governor developed the Lekki area and never took a plot for himself, maintaining that his life was all about service.

Afenifere, while bidding the good note, prayed God to send more of his type to the country.

“His implementation of the free education programme especially the phasing out of the shift programme in Lagos schools was swift and revolutionary.

“He never lived in a government house or drive a government car throughout his service to the state.

“Jakande developed the Lekki area and never took a plot for himself.

His life was all about service. We pray that God will send more of his type our way,” Afenifere stated.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

#EndSARS: As British Parliament Hears Petition, UK Govt Says It Won’t Speculate On Sanctions

The British Parliament at the Westminster Hall held a debate on ‘e-petition 554150, relating to Nigeria and the sanctions regime’ on Monday. The government of the United Kingdom has however responded…Jakande’s life is about service Jakande’s life is about service

2023 Presidency: APC Govs’ Meeting With Jonathan Sparks Controversy

The surprise visit made on Friday night by the leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to former President Goodluck Jonathan at his residence in Abuja triggered a stir in the major political camps, resulting in at least four possible theories..Jakande’s life is about service Jakande’s life is about service

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE