EFCC arrests 5 suspected fraudsters over $257,822.16 theft in Lagos

Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC have arrested a syndicate of alleged fraudsters who specializes in credit card fraud.

The arrested suspects, Daniel C. Stephen, Nestor Ezeani, Sonny Okwaraji, Sylvester E Otuwa and Jeff Ogbonnaya, allegedly masterminded the theft of $257,822.16 from a new generation bank.

EFCC made this known via its verified official Twitter handle recently.

The Agency noted that the alleged fraudulent transaction was reported by the Bank through a petition, alleging that the bank received a mail from VISA International on suspected 60 credit card transactions.

It added that it moved and arrested the five suspects at 7th Avenue FESTAC, Lagos consequent upon the information, adding that they were arrested with several credit cards in their possession, which they use in loading money before transferring them to other banks.

The Agency also stated that some of the suspects have made useful statements while investigations continue even as they will be charged to court as soon as investigations are concluded.

