Jakande’s attendance at my graduation ceremony in 1986 unforgettable ― Lagos Deputy Gov

The Deputy Governor of Lagos State, Dr Obafemi Hamzat has described as indelible the presence of the Late Alhaji Lateef Jakande during his graduation ceremony at the University of Ibadan in 1986.

Hamzat said this uncommon gesture from the former Lagos State Governor got him astonished even as a young lad then.

The Deputy Governor also described him as an example of what all human beings should aspire having known with the great mark of humility, service, dedication and loyalty.

He added that the First Civilian Governor of Lagos State was an embodiment of positives even though human beings cannot be totally positive.

“I remember him because when I finished from the University of Ibadan in 1986, he came to my graduation ceremony and I was just perplexed as a young man.

“He is an example of what we all human beings should aspire to be. He was a great man known for his humility, service, dedication, loyalty.

“So, he is an embodiment of all the positives even though I know that as human beings, we cannot be totally positive.

“He was a great man that served his people when he had the opportunity. He cared for the people.” Obafemi said.

Meanwhile, Hamzat admonished politician to learn service from the late Governor.

“He served his people. He gave everything and went to jail for what he did not know about. And when he had the opportunity to serve, he served well.” Obafemi added.

