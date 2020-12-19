Sean Dampte prepares ‘perfect’ Xmas gift for fans

As the year unwinds, UK-Based Afrobeat recording artiste, Sean Dampte, is set to release a new single entitled, Flash Lights And Paparazzi, to delight his teeming fans.

“2020 has not been the best of years for millions of people and there cannot be a better time to enjoy the true benefits of music – relaxing tensed nerves, than now,” Dampte said.

Sean Dampte, who is signed to Savage Music Limited, has carved a niche in the music industry for his unique style of delivery. He has again demonstrated his creativity and versatility in ‘Flash Lights’ and ‘Paparazzi’, helping listeners enjoy the yuletide season in style.

With his use of ‘Alhaji’, in the song, which resonates with lovers of afrobeat and consequently, Dampte would have blessed the ears of music lovers in different parts of the world with a soul-lifting tune to inspire living the good life.

More so, the Amapiano sound, which is coming at a perfect time, is another amazing song from the Nigerian singer, giving the world the best possible Christmas gift, as he encourages listeners to be their best while having a good time.

In the song, he also seized the opportunity to offer prayers to God, seeking His blessing in every endeavor. Described as “the coolest song your ears are going to be blessed with this yuletide season,” Flash Lights and Paparazzi is a lifestyle anthem of the new generation youths.

According to the ‘Awoodah General’, as he is fondly called, Flash Lights and Paparazzi will become available across all major streaming platforms on the 25th of December, 2020.

