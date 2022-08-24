It will be insensitive to recommence Abuja-Kaduna train services now ― FG

The Federal Government, on Wednesday, asserted that it cannot recommence the Abuja-Kaduna train services for now because it will be insensitive to the plight of families whose loved ones kidnapped in the corridor are still in captivity.

The Minister of Transportation, Muazu Sambo, stated this while briefing correspondents at the end of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday.

Fielding questions on the suspension of the service following the March 2022 attack on the train, he remarked that two core matters remain at the heart of the Abuja-Kaduna train services.

According to him, these include families traumatised over their members still in captivity of terrorists and the need to have surveillance facilities to monitor the tracks.

He said the government is looking at the best options in terms of the surveillance including concessioning it in a Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement.

Asked about definite timelines to execute the initiative, Muazu said: “If I give a timeline, I’ll be lying to you. It will be insensitive to restart the service if some families weep day and night over their members still in the bush.”

He said the government is mindful of the cost involved but should be able to report definite progress in about a month.

The Minister revealed that FEC approved a contract for the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) worth about N1.49 billion for the repair of crane.

