Pantami charges NIMC, NIPOST, NITDA boards to drive implementation of digital economy policies

Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Isa Pantami, has inaugurated 44 members of the Governing boards of the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST) and National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA).

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony in Abuja, Pantami urged the boards members to drive the implementation of Digital economy policies.

Pantami said the responsibilities of newly inaugurated Governing Board members were to oversight and oversee the activities of the parastatals.

“We have inaugurated 44 Governing Board members, 17 for NIMC with ex-officials members including those appointed by Mr President and others.

“NITDA we have 19 including the Chairman and the Chief Executive Officer who serves as the secretary and members of the board and NIPOST have 8 members. we do hope you continue to display maturity,” he said.

“You should try your best within the responsibilities that have been assigned to you by the various enabling Acts establishing these parastatals and other government policies and directives that may come up from time to time.

“More than 90 per cent of them appointed today were reappointed as a result of our recommendation as well as due to their display of maturity in the way and manner they interact with the parastatals.

“We must ensure that we respect constitutional authority in whatever we do. and the Board have no power as regards awarding contracts and Minister has no power when it comes to awarding contracts as an independent status.

“We are part of the board the management and we are not part of the tenders board.





“To be fair to all of you. I am so much grateful for the way and manner you try to display the maturity of yourself operate within the ambit of the laws and government policies and hope you improve in the second tenure,” Pantami said.

NIMC’s governing board of 17 members include Prof. Usman A. El-Nafaty, Chairman- Presidency; Dr Dahiru I. Inuwa, Presidency; Mr Kole Jagun Presidency; DCM Efosa Osawe, MNSE, Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC); Engr Chidi Nwafor, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC); Mr Joseph Amakurugbonwo National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS); Saidu Bashir Daura, Nigerian Immigration Service (NIS); Mr Anyim Chinyere Nyerere National Pension Commission (PENCOM); Mr Abdullahi Danmani, Department of State Security Service (SSS); Mr Inuwa B. Jalingo, National Population Commission (NPoC).

Others are Mr Musa Itopa Jimoh, Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN); Mr Agweye Benedict Economic And Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC); CP Yari Lafiya, Nigerian Police Force (NPF); Gen. Samad Akesode Office of the National Security Adviser (ONSA); Mr Abel Augustine Olutoyin Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC); Mr Kola OkunolaFederal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS); including the Engr. Aliyu Abubakar Aziz Director General/CEO National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

NITDA’s governing board 19 members:l include Dr Abubakar Saidu, Chairman; Hon. Olakunle Kazeem Salako Representing Geopolitical Zones; Dr Habibu Ahmed Imam, Representing Geopolitical Zones; Zainab Ibrahim Jalo, Representing Geopolitical Zones; Rt. Hon. Abdullahi Bello, Representing Geopolitical Zones; Princess Amarachi Uwanamodo Representing Geopolitical Zones; Mr Idowu Afe, Representing Federal Ministry of Science Technology and Innovation.

Others are Engr. A. A. Ladan, Representing Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy; Mr Mohammed Sani Mahmud Representing Ministry of Education; Engr. Felix NyadoRepresenting Standards Organisation of Nigeria; Engr Ayo Fanimokun Representing Nigerian Society of Engineers; Mal. Usman Y. Dutse Representing Association of Staff Union of Polytechnics; Prof. Charles O. Uwadia Representing Affiliate Bodies of CPN; Prof Adesina S. Sodiya Representing Affiliate Bodies of CPN; Dr Muhammad Sirajo Aliyu Representing Affiliate Bodies of CPN; Mr Muhammed M. Abubakar

Representing Affiliate Bodies of CPN; Dr Adesola Nassir Representing Association of Staff Union of Universities; Barr Francis Effanga Representing Geopolitical Zones and DG NITDA, Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as General Secretary.

NIPOST’s governing board 8 members are Barr. Maimuna Yaya Abubakar, Chairperson; Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Communications and Digital Economy, Alternate Chairperson; Mrs Omobola Olusola-Dada, Member Representing Federal Ministry of Finance; Mr Sylvanus Esinwoke Member Representing Federal Ministry of Interior; Mallam Mainasara Sani Abubakar, Presidency; Mr Agbabiaka Babatunde Samuel, Presidency; Barrister Bulus S. Yakubu, Presidency; including the Post Master General/CEO of NIPOST, Dr Ismail Adebayo Adewusi.

