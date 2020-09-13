It is well and it shall be well so don’t give up (I)

It is an obvious fact that life is extremely tough for many people at this time. The corona virus pandemic has dealt a bad blow on virtually every sector of society and it has spared no nation. Economies are collapsing. Nations are going into recession. People are losing jobs. People are disenchanted. People are confused. Discouragemet, disenchantment and despair fills the air. There is doom and gloom everywhere. The tales of woe seem unending.

Countless people are trying to no avail to keep afloat. Many are just trying to make ends meet but it’s not working out. Many lives have been sentenced to a lifetime of insignificance. The major preoccupation of many at this time is simply survival. People are so enmeshed with survival that the thought of making their lives count does not even cross their minds. Many people have had to be forced to abort their dreams or at best put it on hold. These are indeed tough times.

What should be our attitude and response to the times we are living in? We can either throw our hands up in despair, complain and just get to drift by the adverse tide or we can brace up and decide to swim upstream.

No matter how bad things are now it’s no time to give up.

“Never give up. Things may be hard, but if you quit trying they’ll never get better. Stop worrying and start trusting God. It will be worth it.” Germany Kent

We must make the best of what we have.

“However painful they are, setbacks, failures, and tragedies are a part of life. Life has a way of kicking us when we’re down. Whether we manage to find joy in the daily struggle of life and achieve success is largely dependent on our ability to persevere through even the toughest adversity without giving up. If you’re going through a rough time, finding something to give you a little lift can help you remember that life isn’t always bad. These seemingly endless stretches of fear, disappointment, pain, and heartache are just brief moments of time that will soon pass.” Quicy Seale

You must be radical and resolve to live a life of significance. If you are going to make any impact with your life you must not conform to the general approach of the majority. You are alive on a mission, a mission to affect, influence and impact lives. You are alive to make a difference. You are not to just spend time here on earth but you are alive to leave indelible marks on the sands of time. You are not just to pass through history but to make history.

The truth of the matter is that things could have been worse.

“When things are bad, we take comfort in the thought that they could always get worse. And when they are, we find hope in the thought that things are so bad they have to get better.”– Malcolm S. Forbes

As long as you have life there is hope.

“ But whoever is among the living has hope; a live dog is better than a dead lion.” Ecclesiastes 9.5

TO BE CONTINUED

FOR ENQUIRIES AND COMMENTS PLEASE SEND EMAIL Charismokola @yahoo.com

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

What I Told Trump About Christian Massacre Allegation ― Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari, on Tuesday, revealed his response to President Donald Trump over the American leader’s allegation that the Nigerian government was slaughtering Christians, telling him that the problem between cattle testers and farmers was a cultural thing rather than ethnicity or religion…

COMMENTARY: Four Reasons It’s Stupid To Compare Nigeria’s Petrol Prices With Other Countries, By Farooq Kperogi

In trying to justify Buhari’s latest callous hike in the price of petrol (amid a pandemic, no less), Buhari’s supporters increasingly sound like noisome idiots straining hard to be low-grade morons. Here are four reasons it’s stupid to compare Nigeria’s petrol prices with others…

Constitution Review: Middle Belt Congress Seeks Additional 19 States, Abolition Of Local Councils

Ahead of the proposed amendment of the 1999 Constitution by the Senate ad-hoc committee led by Senator Ovie Omo Agege, the Middle Belt Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Committee.

Investigation revealed that the MBC is seeking for the creation of an additional 19 states in the country to make the total number of states to 55…

50 Million Nigerians May Develop Mental Illness, Commit Suicide ― Expert

Contrary to what many people think, a mental health expert, Dr Jibril Abdulmalik has said that 50 million Nigerians stand a risk of developing mental health problems, and some culminating in suicide.

Dr Abdulmalik spoke at a one-day online training on mental health and suicide reportage for media practitioners in commemoration of the World Suicide Prevention Day (WSPD) 2020…