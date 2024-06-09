Budding Nigerian music artiste, Edun Moses Temitope, also known as Mohzeez, has promised to bring a new wave of heat to the music industry with his unique sound and captivating storylines, as seen in his latest single “Oligopoly”.

Mohzeez’s journey into music began at an early age, deeply influenced by the sounds of legendary artists like Bob Marley, Burna Boy, Kodak Black, Future, and Michael Jackson.

“Music was always a part of my life, growing up in Lagos,” he recalls. “My uncle owned a studio, and I was involved in the church choir from a young age.”

Mohzeez is not just another name in the vast sea of musicians; he is a unique talent who uses his art to tell compelling stories.

His music is a reflection of his emotions, and he strives to create a connection with his audience, making them feel a part of his narrative. “I want my music to be a reflection of my experiences, hopes, and dreams,” he says.

“I want my audience to feel like they’re part of my journey. I feel is time for my fans to feel my sound, dance to the rhythm of my beats”.

As an independent artist, Mohzeez has carved out a niche for himself by releasing numerous covers of trending hits, each showcasing his distinctive style and vocal prowess.

His dedication and passion for music have earned him a loyal fanbase and critical acclaim. “I’m grateful for the support I’ve received so far,” he says.

“It motivates me to keep pushing the boundaries of my creativity.”

Mohzeez’s latest single, “Oligopoly,” is poised to make waves in the music scene.

This Afrobeats tune is a perfect blend of native percussion, smooth chords, and an exciting baseline, all complemented by easy, catchy lyrics. “Oligopoly” is designed to get you moving, capturing the vibrant and energetic spirit of Afrobeats.

“The story behind ‘Oligopoly’ is one of artistic growth and cultural celebration,” Mohzeez explained. “I wanted to create a song that not only entertains but also embodies the essence of my musical journey.”

With its infectious rhythm and engaging composition, “Oligopoly” is sure to be a hit, adding another milestone to Mohzeez’s burgeoning career.

As the release date approaches, anticipation is building among fans and music lovers alike.

Mohzeez's ability to fuse traditional African sounds with modern musical elements is a testament to his versatility and creativity as an artist.

With his talent, passion, and dedication, Mohzeez is undoubtedly a name to watch in the music industry.

With his talent, passion, and dedication, Mohzeez is undoubtedly a name to watch in the music industry.

