Workers’ day: NLC calls for payment of outstanding gratuities in Kogi

The Chairman of the Kogi State Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Amari Gabriel, has called on the state Governor, Ahmed Ododo to settle the outstanding backlog of gratuities for retirees, which has accumulated to over billions of naira.

He made this appeal on Thursday during the celebration of this year’s Workers’ Day.

“While we acknowledge the state government’s efforts to address critical issues affecting retirees, we are also concerned about their situation.

Many retirees have dedicated the majority of their youthful years to the development of the state, yet they have nothing to rely on after retirement, except for hope.

We humbly request and appeal for a concerted effort to clear the accumulated gratuities through the use of available funds or bonds with favourable terms between the state government and organized labour.”

His words, “We are Confident, Your Excellency’s disposition on issues of this nature will given considerable attention to ameliorate the plight of retirees affected.

“Your Excellency Sir, we wish to draw your attention to the appalling state of affairs at the Kogi State Traffic Management Authority (KOTRAMA), where members of Staff were offered appointments since 2019 with no condition of service. Your Excellency Sir, it will also interest you to know that even the fifty thousand Naira (650,000) only earmarked as a monthly stipend is not being paid to the workers of the Agency.

“Consequently, we appeal to Your Excellency to graciously convert the members of staff of the Agency to either the vehicle inspection officers (VIO) Department of the State Ministry of Works or other agencies of the State Government where they will be properly placed with working conditions.

“The basic fundamentals of harmonious Labour-Government relationship are hinged on the practice of social dialogue which entails constructive engagement.

“There is no doubt that available economic indices clearly indicate that the current minimum wage has already been eroded with the rate of inflation and high cost of living in the Country. Thus, the need for conscious and constructive engagements and most importantly thorough interrogation of government policies and programmes as it affects the entirety of citizenry cannot be overemphasized.

“While we advocate for active participation in government, we equally encourage the accommodation of different shades of opinion for a more participatory governance structure that will holistically address the emerging challenges faced by Nigerian workers and her citizenry.

“There is no gain saying that, the governance structure of Your Excellency, Alhaji Ahmed Usman Ododo has adequately accommodated the various strata of Kogi State including the Organised Labour, we are convinced beyond reasonable doubt that the civic space is already at our disposal and all we can chant is the sustenance of same towards economic growth and development.”

