President Bola Tinubu has approved the naming of the M18 road infrastructure in the Guzape District of Abuja after the renowned novelist Chinua Achebe.

The President made this announcement during his address at the inauguration of the road on Saturday, June 8.

The Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada, shared this information in a post, highlighting the significance of the tribute to Achebe, who is celebrated for his contributions to literature and African cultural heritage.

This act is seen as a recognition of Achebe’s lasting impact and legacy.

He wrote: “President Bola Ahmed Tinubu Commissions the M18 road infrastructure in Guzape District of Abuja. Names road after Nigerian Novelist and Poet, late Professor Chinua Achebe.”

Details shortly…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE