Nigerian singer and phenomenal songwriter, Skipper, has recently been making waves in the music industry with his hit singleGawu” featuring the renowned DJ, Sean Mannie based in Qatar. His talents did not go unnoticed, as Skipper was honored with the prestigious “DISCOVERY ARTIST OF THE YEAR AWARD” at the just concluded Golden Stars Award ceremony at The Coliseum Lekki on the 2nd of June.

It was through the collaboration with DJ Sean Mannie that Skipper’s career truly took off, prop him into the limelight and earning him a well-deserved spot as a star in the Nigerian music scene. With his latest hit “HELLO” Skipper has gotten his fans captivated with his unrelenting effort to his career. His infectious energy and unique sound have captivated audiences, solidifying Skipper’s status as an artist to watch.

With the recognition from the Golden Stars Award, Skipper’s future in the music industry looks brighter than ever. His passion for music and dedication to his craft make him a force to be reckoned with, and it’s clear that he is on the path to superstardom.

As Skipper continues to release new music and captivate fans with his talent, it’s evident that he is the future of Nigerian music. With his innovative sound and undeniable charisma, Skipper is set to become a household name in the industry and a shining star for years to come.

