At least 13 soldiers have been killed and 20 others wounded after suspected Islamic State militants attacked a National Guard position in southwestern Niger, according to the country’s Defence Ministry.

The attack occurred on Thursday, November 26, at a military post in Sanam, in the Abala department, where a large group of heavily armed assailants reportedly launched an assault on government forces.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack in a statement published on its Telegram channel on Friday.

The Defence Ministry described the attackers as terrorists but did not identify the group responsible.

It said several militants were “neutralised” during the confrontation, while their logistical equipment was destroyed.

The ministry added that the casualty figures were provisional and that soldiers who sustained the most serious injuries had been evacuated for medical treatment.

The attack represents another deadly setback for Niger’s security forces, which have been battling armed groups affiliated with Islamic State and al-Qaeda across the country.

Fresh attacks increase pressure on Niger’s military

The latest incident comes amid growing security challenges for Niger’s military, with repeated battlefield losses reportedly contributing to tensions within the armed forces.

Those tensions culminated in a failed mutiny in late August, according to Reuters.

The country has also suffered casualties in other attacks. Earlier this week, 11 soldiers were killed in Baraoua, in the eastern Diffa region, in a separate incident.

The latest assault in Sanam highlights the continued threat posed by jihadist groups operating in different parts of Niger.

Niger, alongside neighbouring Mali and Burkina Faso, has faced years of attacks by armed groups linked to Islamic State and al-Qaeda, particularly in the Sahel region.

The violence has killed security personnel and civilians, while repeated attacks have challenged government efforts to restore stability.

Authorities have not provided further details about the latest operation or announced additional security measures following Thursday’s attack.

(Reuters)