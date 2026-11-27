Norwegian budget airline Norse Atlantic Airways has filed for bankruptcy after suspending its flights and ticket sales, leaving passengers facing travel disruptions and uncertainty over refunds.

The airline filed for bankruptcy on Friday, November 27, a day after announcing the suspension of its operations. Founded in 2021, Norse Atlantic operated low-cost long-haul flights connecting Europe with destinations in Asia, South Africa and the United States.

In a statement, parent company Norse Atlantic ASA said the airline’s board decided to file a bankruptcy petition after it “concluded that there is no longer a basis for continued operations.”

The company said efforts to secure additional funding had failed to provide enough money to meet its immediate financial obligations.

“Despite extensive efforts, the company has so far not been able to secure sufficient funding to meet its short-term liquidity needs,” Norse Atlantic ASA said.

Chief Executive Officer Eivind Roald said the company hoped to find a solution that could allow the parent company and its British subsidiary, Norse Atlantic UK, to continue operating.

However, all flights operated by the UK subsidiary were also cancelled on Friday, adding to uncertainty for passengers who had booked journeys with the airline.

Norse Atlantic’s website advised customers whose flights had been cancelled not to travel to the airport unless they had secured alternative arrangements with another airline.

Passengers were also advised to contact their travel agents, insurance providers and credit card companies to explore alternative travel options and seek refunds.

“We know this will disrupt travel plans and may leave some passengers away from home,” the airline said on its website.

It added that customer service was no longer available through telephone calls, email, chatbots or social media.

The bankruptcy comes amid mounting financial pressure on the aviation industry, particularly among smaller airlines struggling with rising operating costs.

Higher jet fuel prices during the United States’ war with Iran have added to the financial difficulties of carriers that were already facing economic challenges.

The development follows the collapse of US budget airline Spirit Airlines, which ceased operations during bankruptcy proceedings almost seven months earlier.

Rising fuel costs have also raised concerns about higher airfares across the industry.

Earlier this month, the chief executive of Ryanair, Europe’s biggest airline by passenger numbers, said he expected European airfares to increase by as much as 20 per cent next year if the conflict in the Middle East continued.

Norse Atlantic’s bankruptcy leaves questions over the future of its remaining operations and the arrangements available to passengers affected by the cancellations.

(ABCNews)