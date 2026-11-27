The death toll from the collapse of a six-storey building under construction in Karachi, southern Pakistan, has risen to eight, with about 10 people still believed to be trapped beneath the rubble.

Rescue officials confirmed that four additional bodies were recovered on Friday, November 27, as emergency workers continued searching the site for survivors.

The building collapsed on Wednesday in the Baloch Colony neighbourhood of Karachi, leaving several people trapped under concrete debris and twisted steel bars.

Police official Raja Sarwar said rescuers were carefully removing the rubble in an effort to reach those believed to be buried beneath the wreckage.

He added that about 10 people remained missing as relatives gathered at the scene, praying for their loved ones to be found alive.

Images from the rescue operation showed emergency workers carrying recovered bodies on stretchers while others searched through gaps in the collapsed structure.

The operation entered its third day on Friday, with rescue teams working through the debris in the congested residential neighbourhood.

Building collapses raise safety concerns

Building collapses are relatively common in Pakistan, where construction standards are often poorly enforced and safety regulations are sometimes ignored.

Builders have been accused of using substandard materials and cutting costs at the expense of structural safety, contributing to incidents involving residential and commercial buildings.

The latest disaster comes about a month after the roof of a private school collapsed in Peshawar, northwestern Pakistan, killing 35 people, including 34 children and a teacher.

The incident has renewed concerns about building safety and enforcement of construction regulations in the country.

Authorities have yet to provide further details about the cause of the Karachi collapse or announce whether any individuals would face investigation over the building’s construction.

Rescue operations were continuing as officials worked to locate those still missing.

(Associated Press (AP))