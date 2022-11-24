ISI lays foundation for N440m Science Centre

Wife of the vice president, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo has laid the foundation of the N440 million worth Alumni Science Centre of the Ibadan International School Ibadan (ISI), an initiative of the alumni association of the school.

Mrs Osinbajo who graduated from the school some 40 years ago performed the official assignment alongside the Ogun State governor’s wife, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, also an alumnus of the school expressed joy at the initiative of the ISI old students in returning to give back to their alma mater.

Reminiscing on her school days in ISI, she recalled with joy the memories of a happy school life, the moral lessons and culture of excellence that were imparted as well as the quality and all-inclusive education that was handed to the students which have all made them who they are today.

According to her, “education goes beyond academics; education is hardwork, it’s about learning integrity, honesty, loyalty, faithfulness, kindness, courtesies, and everything that underpays a good society.

“This project by the alumni revealed that the lessons taught were indeed learnt as education is indeed the knowledge of arts and science and much more, but that is not all,” she said.

She explained that the science centre, which will comprise the biology, physics and chemistry laboratories, will provide an enabling environment for the young and the inquisitive minds.

“I imagine students with potential for innovation; those who think outside the box, the ones gifted in science will thrive there and be launched into the world and given the right atmosphere, they will break barriers, become stars and make ISI proud,” Osinbajo said.

In her remarks, Mrs Bamidele Abiodun, remembered with nostalgia the good memories of the ISI days, saying, “This institution gave us our start in life; we learnt lifelong skills and we were able to cultivate decades-old friendships.”

“I am very glad that we are finally getting this done. The foundation laying ceremony is a symbolic gesture; a commitment to building a legacy that will outlive us and will continue to impart lives and generations to come. I look forward to the grand opening of the world class ISI science centre,” she said.

Chairman Board of Trustees, ISI Alumni Association (ISIAA), Mr Wole Oshin, in his address said “ISI was the school that shaped our future into what it is today as nationally and globally acknowledged academicians, lawyers, doctor politicians, bankers have emerged among others.”

“Our alumni can be found in leadership roles in over 500 companies doing amazing things and over 20 ISI students are presently in the government both at the state and national level, shaping and directing policies,” he added.

He said the edifice is attributed to all the science teachers who are working and have worked in the school.

The president of the ISIAA, Mr Tive Ekpere, disclosed that the idea of science centre was conceived some 9 years ago, when the school turned 50.

He noted that the centre, which is to be equipped with the state-of-the-art facilities became necessary considering the number of students in the school which has made the current facilities in the school inadequate.





Ekpere said the new science centre which will be carried out in six phases and it will house two biology, two chemistry and two physics laboratories, coupled with an administration and alumni offices; staff and meeting rooms, among others, will take between 60 and 65 weeks to be completed.

The vice chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Kyode Olubowale, who was represented by his deputy vice chancellor, Professor Ezekiel Ayoola , in his good will message, appreciated the management, staff and board of governor of ISI led by the deputy vice chancellor (academics), UI, Professor Aderonke Baiyeroju, for the great work they are doing.

“We are happy about the development and proud to be associated with the laudable project,” he said.

The principal of the school, Mr Yinka Akintunde, lauded the alumni association for the commitment to academic advancement in the school, while he appealed to every stakeholder to join hands in ensuring the project is a huge success.