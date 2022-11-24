Ibadan Poly registry staff charged on effective administration, healthy working relationship

Members of the registry of The Polytechnic Ibadan (TPI) have been enjoined to develop fresh zeal and passion towards their job as this will shape their attitude to work.

Giving the charge was the registrar of the institution, Mrs Modupe Theresa Fawale, at the a one-day registry seminar organised by the registry department of the institution for its members, held at the Assembly Hall, North Campus of the institution.

The theme of the seminar was ‘Institutional Administrating and Promotion of Healthy Relationships Among the Workforce.’

While delivering the first lecture on the topic, ‘Challenges and Solution to the Smooth Administration of Tertiary Institution, Mrs Fawale said the role of the registry in running a smooth administration in tertiary institutions cannot be overemphasised.

She said tertiary institutions will not be able to utilize their human and materials resources to meet their targeted vision, mission and objectives, until they are able surmount the external and internal challenges militating against the smooth running of their administrations.

While speaking on the internal challenges of the registry, she said staff attitude to work is most essential to the success of a tertiary institution administration, adding there is no substitute to good and right attitude to work.

According to her, “authorities at all levels of management and council cannot work without human resources. They are the ones at every table and junction working on issues and matters that will affect the good governance of the institution.”

While she decried the effect and prevalence of moral decadence in the students who are the main product of tertiary institutions, she said there is need to maintain discipline in this regard, in order to have smooth and successful administration.

She admonished the management of her institution to maintain a good relationship with all its unions and to endure its extended part of the institution’s inadequate resources toemploy external security services to complement the internal one so as to enjoy a smooth administration.

The second speaker, Mrs F.O Yoloye, deputy registrar ,whopresented a paper on the topic, “Effective Institutional Administration: The Place of Healthy Relationship” noted that the workplace relationship has a direct effect on workers’ abilities and drive to succeed.

Harping on the benefits of good working relationships among the members of the polytechnic workforce, especially the registry staff, she said “a good working relationship requires trust, respect, self-awareness, inclusion and open communication.”

She charged participants at the seminar to be intentional about maintaining a healthy working relationship in the institution, adding that “ it is realisable and required for effective institutional administration.”

Ealier in her address, the deputy rector of the institution, Mrs Abiodun O. Olubamiwa, who represented the rector, Professor Kazeem A. Adebiyi at a event said the programme was necessary to charge staffers of the registry on their duties and to build a quality workforce.

She commended the effort of the registry for always s setting its members on their toes in a bid to make them discharge their duties optimally and with high sense of responsibility.