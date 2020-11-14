Ishaku in talks with US investment groups

Taraba State Governor Darius Ishaku on Friday engaged in partnership talks with US-based investment development groups to fast track ways to better the economy of Taraba.

Ishaku in a via video interaction described Taraba as a virgin state with immense potentials waiting to be harnessed.

According to the governor, his administration was desperately in need of development partners that could help harness the potentials available for the economic growth and tackle the employment needs of its citizens

Ishaku noted that foreign investment and development groups that are specialised in malls, promotion of agriculture, the hospitality industry and mineral resources and marketing, will complement the already existing Taraba greenhouse project to boost the economic growth of the state.

While commending the idea of establishing a mall office in Nigeria, the governor suggested that the first branch be situated in Jalingo and promised that the state-owned helicopter would be used at the disposal of the group to facilitate the collaboration.

He explained that the agricultural potentials of the state were incomparable to any state of the federation and need development partners to unveil the sector to boost employment and economic growth Taraba and Nigeria at large.

Responding, the group leader, Mahmood Mustapher, who is the founder of Futurist Filab, explained that the group was interested in Taraba after careful consultation.

He promised that the group was going to develop a proposal on the discussion and agreed areas of collaboration for the governor to study and approve.

