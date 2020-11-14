Christmas came in November for the mother of popular comedienne, Emanuella Samuel, who received a house gift from the 10-year-old.

Emmanuella took to her official Instagram account to announce that she has built her mother a house.

She wrote: “I built this for you mom. For all the prayers; all the encouragement and support. Mummy, I know you said you want a portable house and this is it. But forgive me because I must complete your mansion for you next year. Don’t worry, it won’t make us go to hell; my super Christmas mummy. I love you.”

The 10-year-old came into limelight with her funny skits which she posts on her social media accounts.

Emmanuella as she is fondly called captured the heart of millions of people in Nigeria with her comedy skits under the name, “Mark Angel Comedy” with Uncle Mark when she was barely six years old.

The award-winning comedienne is an ambassador to several brands.

