Is this epilepsy?

My 30 -year old sister recently passed out while preparing lunch for her family. She however recovered fully before reaching the hospital. It was her first experience because she had been in good condition before the occurrence. Kindly let me know if this was an epileptic attack and what we should do about it.
Gregory (by SMS)
Although a fainting spell is part of the signs of an epileptic attack, there are many factors that can lead to a fainting spell. The hall mark of epilepsy is actually the characteristic convulsions which the subject usually go through and can only be confirmed by witnesses at the scene of the fainting attack. A thorough medical examination backed up with a good laboratory investigation may be able to confirm the actual diagnosis.
