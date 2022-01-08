Is this depression?

My 20-year-old daughter who has been doing very well in her studies missed a recent examination which made her grades to drop seriously. Since then, she has been keeping to herself while appearing sad most of the time with occasional loss of appetite. I want to know if this is depression and if so, what should I do?

Yemisi (by E Mail)

Yes, your daughter is certainly presenting with signs and symptoms of Depression. It is important to engage her in a cordial discussion regarding her academic performance and why she should not allow the temporary setback to discourage her. She should also be encouraged to establish good relationships with her friends at school, or her place of religious worship. Finally, if she does not improve, it would be nice to let her see a Medical Doctor or Counsellor for a more professional treatment.