Is this depression?

My daughter who recently turned 15 has now started keeping to herself. In addition, she doesn’t sleep very well and complains of tiredness most of the time. Initially, we thought she had malaria but her complaints have continued despite the treatment for malaria. She now sometimes cries for no reason. Somebody said she could be depressed. Kindly help.

Godwin (by SMS)

Yes. Your daughter is presenting with some typical signs and symptoms of depression. Some of the common causes of depression include; a family history, early childhood trauma, brain disorders, drug use as well as history of an underlying medical condition. It will therefore be a good thing if you can have a good discussion with your daughter in order to find out which of the above could be a likely cause. Your daughter can also tackle her depression by getting plenty of sleep, eating a healthy diet, avoiding negative people, and participating in enjoyable activities. If these do not improve her situation, kindly seek medical help at the nearest specialist or teaching hospital nearest to you. Depression is usually treated with a combination of prescription medication and counseling.

